Dempze Nancy E Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Danaher by 188.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 99,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 30,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

