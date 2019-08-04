Dempze Nancy E Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,174. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

