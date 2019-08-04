Dempze Nancy E Sells 996 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Oracle were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,644,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

