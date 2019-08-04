DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.77.

XRAY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 4,252,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $1,387,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and have sold 129,762 shares worth $7,142,203. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

