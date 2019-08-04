DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down to $53.36

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.22, but opened at $53.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 3,663,684 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Daniel P. Key purchased 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $202,151.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,432.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Markus Boehringer sold 25,300 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $1,387,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and sold 129,762 shares worth $7,142,203. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after buying an additional 185,780 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 194,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $73,734,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.