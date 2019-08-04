Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (CVE:DSY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.27. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29.

About Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

