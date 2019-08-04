Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:DKS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,810,276 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,081,000 after buying an additional 437,629 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

