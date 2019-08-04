Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 335,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,697. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.43 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.