Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.78

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and traded as low as $45.91. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 2,027 shares traded.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares by 72.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $467,000.

