Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 491,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $728.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.54. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

