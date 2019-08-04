DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get DNB Financial alerts:

DNB Financial stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 22,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.84. DNB Financial has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DNB Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the first quarter worth $95,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the first quarter worth $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DNB Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNB Financial by 29.6% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.