Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. 2,620,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,664. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $3,882,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,730 shares of company stock valued at $80,388,364 in the last 90 days. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

