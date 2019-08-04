Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has underperformed the industry in the past six months due to its lowered earnings view for fiscal 2019. Also, the company posted dismal earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Moreover, the company reported fifth straight quarter of soft margin due to persistent cost pressures arising from higher domestic freight and investments in store wages. Nevertheless, the company’s strategic initiatives like Dollar Tree Plus! test and store-optimization efforts are encouraging. Backed by a robust comps trend that reflects strength in Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners, Dollar Tree is likely to gain significantly. Management expects store-optimization measures to lift comps by up to 1.5%, after its implementation by the end of fiscal 2019.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. 2,422,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,251. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $2,248,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,952.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

