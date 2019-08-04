Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.91.

NYSE:D traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

