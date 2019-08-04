Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NYSE:UFS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.89. Domtar has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 872.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFS. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

