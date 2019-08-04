Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 32,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,477. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $411.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.00%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,664.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,342.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

