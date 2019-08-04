Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. Donnelley Financial Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 223,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,784,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 108,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,756,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 483,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 209,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

