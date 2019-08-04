DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,334,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,410,000 after purchasing an additional 252,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,338,000 after acquiring an additional 194,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,125,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,338,000 after acquiring an additional 171,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 773,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director Ruth G. Shaw acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $248,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,679.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

