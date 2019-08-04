Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 818,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,369,215. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $85.82 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.