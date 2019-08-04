Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,860,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.