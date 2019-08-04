Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Liberum Capital upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

