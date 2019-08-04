Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $248.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.17. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

