Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.