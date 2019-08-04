Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. 675,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

In other news, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $83,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,568 shares in the company, valued at $215,511.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $151,287.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,547.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $860,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

