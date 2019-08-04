Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given a $181.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.99. 1,178,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,950 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,342. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

