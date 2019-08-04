Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Edison International by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Edison International by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 5,112,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

