Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EKSO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 484.29% and a negative net margin of 162.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

