Electra Achieves Market Cap of $6.59 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and Cryptohub. Electra has a market cap of $6.59 million and $2,465.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,440,713,112 coins and its circulating supply is 28,573,556,559 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.