Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.38. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 4,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

