Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:ERTS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:ERTS) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. The firm develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments.

