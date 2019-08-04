Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.83-0.86 EPS.

ESI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 2.14. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Raymond James restated an average rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $308,062.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scot Benson purchased 20,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

