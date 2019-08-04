Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 413 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,019.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.13. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.