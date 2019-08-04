Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,020 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,730,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,325,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,315,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.62 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLE. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

