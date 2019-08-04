Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Emerald Expositions Events updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.

NYSE EEX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 235,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,064. The company has a market capitalization of $719.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

In other news, insider Karalynn Sprouse sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Charles sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $122,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,463. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.16 to $14.16 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

