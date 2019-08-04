Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Emergent Biosolutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE EBS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 714,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,087. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,804.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

