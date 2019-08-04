Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,350. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

