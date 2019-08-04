Emphy (EPY) Market Cap Reaches $131,434.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Emphy has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a total market cap of $131,434.00 and $679.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00847315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000471 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.