Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Energi has a market capitalization of $133.20 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00064878 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00257251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.01391777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00111213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 19,141,602 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

