Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,589,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.25 and a beta of 1.01. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

