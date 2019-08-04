EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,916,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,537,000 after buying an additional 49,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after buying an additional 486,443 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,031,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $574,057,000 after buying an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $279,700,000 after buying an additional 733,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,449,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,168,000 after buying an additional 235,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. 6,795,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $79.45 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

