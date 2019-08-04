Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by RMR Advisors LLC

RMR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after purchasing an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,463,000 after acquiring an additional 80,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $533.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.21.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.