Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EQBK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

EQBK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 76,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $402.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

