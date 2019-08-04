EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $266,123.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $266,123.00 and approximately $9,968.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00258635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.01387097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00111038 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000527 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

