EtherSportz Price Tops $0.0348 on Exchanges (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One EtherSportz token can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $215,182.00 and $721.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherSportz has traded up 80% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.24 or 0.05362558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,186,108 tokens. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

