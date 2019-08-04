Ethorse (HORSE) Market Cap Reaches $839,123.00

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethorse has traded up 165.1% against the dollar. One Ethorse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Ethorse has a total market cap of $839,123.00 and $101.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.45 or 0.05397976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000178 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ethorse

Ethorse is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com.

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

