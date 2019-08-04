EUNO Market Cap Hits $254,385.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 20% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $254,385.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 29,410,489 coins and its circulating supply is 25,285,783 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

