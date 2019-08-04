EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $378,761.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00987641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00260644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005046 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003293 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,841,243 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.