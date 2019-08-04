Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everspin Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

MRAM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 44.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

