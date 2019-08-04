Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 32,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,354. The company has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 6,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

