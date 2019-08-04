Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 1,090,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,583. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $527.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $9,666,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 638,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $8,773,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 667,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 332,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

